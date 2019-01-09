AD
ADVERTISEMENT

All West Hawai‘i Transfer Stations are Open

By Big Island Now
January 9, 2019, 3:15 PM HST (Updated January 9, 2019, 3:15 PM)
×

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Environmental Management reports that all West Hawai‘i transfer stations are open and operating as of Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019.

The Solid Waste Division of the Department of Environmental Management thanks West Hawai‘i patrons for their patience and understanding during last week’s unexpected post-holiday staffing shortage.

Visit online for current information, or call the Solid Waste Division Office at (808) 961-8270.

The county apologizes for the inconvenience, and thank everyone for doing their part in responsibly disposing of solid waste and greenwaste, and ensuring that Hawai‘i Island continues to be a clean and safe paradise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments