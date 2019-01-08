Parents & Guardians of Special Needs Students Asked to Help HIDOE

The Hawai‘i State Department of Education (HIDOE) will pursue Medicaid reimbursement opportunities for support services offered to eligible students during school hours. If a child is Medicaid-eligible and all other requirements are met, Medicaid may provide a partial reimbursement for medically and educationally necessary, health-related services when required for a student through his or her Individualized Education Plan (IEP). By seeking Medicaid reimbursements, these funds may become available to reinvest in Hawai‘i’s public schools.

As a requirement, HIDOE must obtain parental consent to share personally identifiable information included in the IEPs of eligible students with Med-QUEST, the State’s Medicaid program. The information is strictly confidential and will not impact any services a student receives through their IEP or their parents’ insurance.

“Approximately 9,500 special needs students statewide may be eligible for Medicaid reimbursements and we ask for their parents’ and guardians’ assistance to help claim these funds for Hawai‘i’s schools,” said Assistant Superintendent Heidi Armstrong, Office of Student Support Services. “These reimbursements will benefit students at all public schools statewide and help to offset expenses for such costs as student transportation, school utilities, substitute teachers and many other daily needs.”

HIDOE will be distributing informational materials to parents of eligible students, along with a parental consent form. Parents are asked to review all documents and return the signed consent form by January 30, 2019. If parents choose not to provide consent, they are still urged to return the form in the enclosed self-addressed envelope.

For more information, parents and guardians may contact Medicaid Program Specialist Mikeal Stansbury at (808) 305-9787 or go online.