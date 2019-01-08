Hilo Girl, 15, Reported Missing

Hawai’i Island Police are searching for 15-year-old Hilo girl Jaysha Gardner, who was reported as missing.

She was last seen in Hilo during the early evening hours of Nov. 28, 2018.

She is described as being 5-feet 3-inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with brown eyes and long black hair.

Police ask that anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.