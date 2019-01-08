Hawaiian Airlines Revises International Passenger Check-In at HNL

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT), in collaboration with Hawaiian Airlines, is revising the international passenger check-in operations at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL).

On Dec. 19, 2018, Hawaiian Airlines passengers traveling non-stop from Honolulu to Japan began and will continue checking in at Lobby 4 in Terminal 2.

Passengers traveling to South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Tahiti and American Samoa will continue to check in at Lobby 3 in Terminal 1, instead of moving to Lobby 4 as previously announced.

Beginning Jan. 9, 2019, the check-in for all Hawaiian Airlines Neighbor Island flights will move from Lobby 2 to Lobby 3 in Terminal 1, as planned. Check-in operations for Hawaiian’s North American flights will remain at Lobby 2.

Terminal and roadway signage reflects the changes. Hawaiian Airlines Team Kokua volunteers will help direct passengers to the appropriate lobby during the transition.

The move was designed to relieve congestion in Terminal 1, especially during the peak hours between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Moving the check-in for non-stop Japan flights to Lobby 4, which accounts for about half of Hawaiian Airlines international travelers, has helped ease congestion. HDOT will continue to assess and coordinate additional lobby improvements prior to making future moves.