CPB Offering Loans for Residents Impacted by Government Shutdown

Central Pacific Bank (CPB) is offering a special loan program to assist Hawai‘i residents impacted by the partial federal government shutdown. The loan program features special rates, flexible terms and fast application processing for loan amounts ranging from $1,000 to $8,000.

“This loan program is designed for quick access to funds to help residents who won’t be receiving paychecks during this partial government shutdown,” said Catherine Ngo, president & CEO. “We encourage any customers affected by the shutdown to contact one of our branches or our Customer Service Center.”

A payment deferral option is also available for existing CPB customers. Under this program, customers will be able to defer up to three months of loan payments, if eligible.

For more information, visit any CPB branch, or contact the Customer Service Center at (808) 544-0500 or toll free (800) 342-8422.