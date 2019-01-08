ASB Offers Assistance to Customers Impacted by Shutdown

American Savings Bank is offering assistance to customers who are directly impacted by the federal government partial shutdown.

“The government shutdown has had a dramatic effect on our local community,” said Rich Wacker, American Savings Bank President and CEO. “We are committed to doing what we can to assist our customers during this time of hardship.”

ASB’s mortgage customers who are directly impacted by the shutdown may be eligible for short-term payment plan options. Customers with existing ASB loans may be eligible for relief via deferment, forbearances or a loan extension.

Visit your nearest ASB Branch or contact the ASB Customer Banking Center at (808) 627-6900 or toll-free at (800) 272-2566 for assistance.