Meeting for Ka‘ie‘ie Mauka Facility Improvements Project

The Hawai‘i County Department of Water Supply (DWS) invites the community to attend an informational meeting regarding the upcoming Kaʻieʻie Mauka Facility Improvements Project near the top of Kaʻieʻie Road in Pāpaʻikou on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Pāpaʻikou Community Center located at 27-228 Maluna Place in Pāpa‘ikou.

Project details, schedule and other information will be provided.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional information can be found online. For other questions or concerns, call (808) 961-8060 during normal business hours, (808) 961-8790 for after-hour emergencies, or dws@hawaiidws.org.