HPD Searching for Person Last Seen at Walmart

The Hawai‘i Police Department is searching for Kalapana resident Keonaona “Keone” Kaho‘okaulana, 60, described as 5-feet-8, 180 lbs, black and gray hair last seen wearing a blue flannel jacket, black spandex pants with orange flowers.

HPD reports Keone needs medication and was last seen on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, at Walmart in Hilo.

Anyone having information on Keone’s whereabouts is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.