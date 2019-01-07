AD
ADVERTISEMENT

HPD Searching for Person Last Seen at Walmart

By Big Island Now
January 7, 2019, 9:48 PM HST (Updated January 7, 2019, 9:49 PM)
×

The Hawai‘i Police Department is searching for Kalapana resident Keonaona “Keone” Kaho‘okaulana, 60, described as 5-feet-8, 180 lbs, black and gray hair last seen wearing a blue flannel jacket, black spandex pants with orange flowers.

HPD photo

HPD reports Keone needs medication and was last seen on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, at Walmart in Hilo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone having information on Keone’s whereabouts is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments