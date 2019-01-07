Book Release at Volcano Art Center

Community members are invited to join author Susan Scott for a book release event for her latest book, Hawai‘i’s White Tern, Manu-o-Kū, an Urban Seabird, on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. at Volcano Art Center’s Ni‘aulani Campus in Volcano Village.

During the evening, the book will be available for purchase, with Scott donating her royalties to the

Hawai‘i Audubon Society, where she has been a member since 1988. Scott will also give a slide show

called, “It Takes a Hui: How citizen scientists, researchers, government employees, educators, wildlife

groups, writers, photographers, tree trimmers, birders, office workers, condo dwellers and others have

come together to help Hawai‘i’s White Terns.”

In 1961, a pair of White Terns laid an egg and raised O‘ahu’s first White Tern chick near Hanauma Bay.

Since then the birds’ numbers in Honolulu have steadily increased. In 2007 the White Tern, also known

by its Hawaiian name, Manu-o-Kū, was designated the official bird of the City and County of Honolulu.

Today, White Terns are a common sight in Honolulu and the photogenic birds are gaining in popularity as their range increases. In bringing together data about White Terns from here and abroad, marine biologist Scott has crafted a reliable, informative resource filled with remarkable photographs for anyone curious about Manu-o-Kū.

This evening is part of a once-a-month Thursday night series at the Volcano Art Center, focusing on art, Hawaiian culture and our environment. The series is intended to inspire, enhance your appreciation of art and life experience, while fostering community connections. This presentation is free, although a $5 donation is greatly appreciated.

The Volcano Art Center’s Ni‘aulani Campus is located at 19-4074 Old Volcano Road in Volcano Village.

The Volcano Art Center is a nonprofit educational organization created in 1974 to promote, develop, and perpetuate the artistic and cultural heritage of Hawai‘i’s people and environment through activities in the visual, literary, and performing arts. Go onliine for more programming and class information.