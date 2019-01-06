AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Study: Hawai‘i No. 2 in US for Child Safety

By Big Island Now Staff
January 6, 2019, 10:00 AM HST (Updated January 4, 2019, 3:44 PM)
×

How safe is it to raise kids in Hawai‘i? According to a new national study, the Aloha State ranks No. 2 in the U.S. among the Best States to Raise Children.

Conducted by SafeHome.org, the analysis measured for factors like violence and poverty. In four broad categories, Hawai‘i ranked as follows (1=safest, 50=most dangerous):

  • Child abuse: 11th
  • Youth murders: 14th
  • School shootings: 23rd
  • Child poverty: 2nd


The study also reported the following alarming figures on child safety nationwide:

  • Every 10 seconds, a report of child abuse is made in the U.S.;
  • Nearly three-quarters of students have seen bullying in their schools;
  • Nearly one in five children live in poverty.

Rates of child abuse. Infographic by SafeHome.org.

The U.S. has among the worst rates of child abuse and neglect in the industrialized world, according to SafeHome.org. Repeated studies show childhood abuse and neglect—including parent incarceration, mental illness and addiction in families—can lead to lasting emotional and psychological scars in adulthood that can affect health and lifespan.

Cases of child abuse and neglect can be reported to the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1 (800) 422-4453.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments