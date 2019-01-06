Study: Hawai‘i No. 2 in US for Child Safety

How safe is it to raise kids in Hawai‘i? According to a new national study, the Aloha State ranks No. 2 in the U.S. among the Best States to Raise Children.

Conducted by SafeHome.org, the analysis measured for factors like violence and poverty. In four broad categories, Hawai‘i ranked as follows (1=safest, 50=most dangerous):

Child abuse: 11th

Youth murders: 14th

School shootings: 23rd

Child poverty: 2nd



The study also reported the following alarming figures on child safety nationwide:

Every 10 seconds, a report of child abuse is made in the U.S.;

Nearly three-quarters of students have seen bullying in their schools;

Nearly one in five children live in poverty.

The U.S. has among the worst rates of child abuse and neglect in the industrialized world, according to SafeHome.org. Repeated studies show childhood abuse and neglect—including parent incarceration, mental illness and addiction in families—can lead to lasting emotional and psychological scars in adulthood that can affect health and lifespan.

Cases of child abuse and neglect can be reported to the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1 (800) 422-4453.