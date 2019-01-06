Free Talk to Explore Successful Business Communication

Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center will host a free talk entitled “Communication for Results: Principles to Produce Exceptional Outcomes” as part of its Brown Bag Lunch Series on Wednesday, Jan. 17, in Hilo.

The presentation will be led by Sylvia Kahalia Dolena and explore three communication principles used by successful global leaders and Fortune 100 companies.

Dolena previously worked as the global programs and operations manager for Hewlett-Packard (HP). She has also worked as an external business consultant with HP and other high-tech and retail companies like AMD and Best Buy. Currently, Dolena teaches workshops and leadership development programs including Dynamic Leadership Lab, Leading Business Systems and Winning Edge.

The talk will happen from noon to 1 p.m. at the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney located at 655 Kilauea Avenue in Hilo.

Held every third Thursday of the month, Ku‘ikahi’s Brown Bag Lunch Series is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lunch for an informal and educational talk-story session.

For more information, visit www.hawaiimediation.org or contact Ku‘ikahi Program Coordinator Majidah Lebarre at (808) 935-7844 ext. 3 or majidah@hawaiimediation.org.