UPDATE: Concert Cancelled Due to Government Shutdown

UPDATE 1.7.19: The concert at Hawa‘ii Volcanoes National Park has been canceled due to the government shutdown.

Glenn McClure, educator, composer, and data scientist, will be the next artist in residence at Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park. The artist will present his work during a free lecture and concert at Kīlauea Visitor Center on Fri., Jan. 11, 2019 at 6 p.m.

Originally from rural upstate New York, McClure was influenced by a wide array of musical styles, including gospel, merengue, salsa, and choir. He studied music as a child and in college, and traveled the world as a professional composer. He currently teaches Music and Humanities at Paul Smiths College in the Adirondack Mountains of New York.

“I will work with volcanologists, analyzing current data that describes the volcanoes and listening to the music that emerges from the sonification process,” McClure said of his 30-day residency. “Hiking through the park and other locations on Hawai‘i Island, and improvisation with local musicians, will generate impressions and sounds that I cannot predict. I look forward to hearing the voices of the island through its volcanoes, scientists and musicians,” he said.

During the residency, McClure will share his creative process through blogs, videos, and more online starting in late December.

The park’s Artist in Residence program is supported by the National Parks Arts Foundation, the National Park Service, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Friends of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park and other generous benefactors.

McClure’s music has enjoyed international acclaim in Germany, Italy, Mexico, Nicaragua, Japan, Korea, Thailand and beyond. In the U.S., his music has been featured at multiple concerts at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and Orchestra Hall. National broadcasts of his music and artistic process include National Public Radio’s All Things Considered and the CBS Christmas Special. As a scholar and educator, McClure received the Chancellors Award—the highest award given to adjunct lecturers by the State University of New York.

The National Parks Arts Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to the promotion of the National Parks of the U.S. through creating dynamic opportunities for artworks that are based in our natural and historic heritage. All NPAF programs are made possible through the philanthropic support of donors ranging from corporate sponsors, small business, art patrons and citizen supporters of the parks.