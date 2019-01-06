7.0-M Quake Shakes Phillipines, No Tsunami Threat for Hawai‘i

The USGS reported that a 7.0-magnitude earthquake occurred in the Molucca Sea are on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at 7:27 a.m.



AN EARTHQUAKE HAS OCCURRED WITH THESE PRELIMINARY PARAMETERS

ORIGIN TIME – 0727 AM HST 06 JAN 2019

COORDINATES – 2.2 NORTH 126.7 EAST

LOCATION – MOLUCCA SEA

MAGNITUDE – 7.0 MOMENT

EVALUATION

Based on all available data, a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawai‘i.