7.0-M Quake Shakes Phillipines, No Tsunami Threat for Hawai‘i

By Big Island Now
January 6, 2019, 8:03 AM HST (Updated January 6, 2019, 8:03 AM)
The USGS reported that a 7.0-magnitude earthquake occurred in the Molucca Sea are on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at 7:27 a.m.

AN EARTHQUAKE HAS OCCURRED WITH THESE PRELIMINARY PARAMETERS

ORIGIN TIME – 0727 AM HST 06 JAN 2019
COORDINATES – 2.2 NORTH 126.7 EAST
LOCATION – MOLUCCA SEA
MAGNITUDE – 7.0 MOMENT

EVALUATION

Based on all available data, a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawai‘i.

