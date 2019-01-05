PTA Training Advisory January 2019

U.S. Marine Corps units home-based on O‘ahu are scheduled to conduct various types of small unit training at Pōhakuloa Training Area (PTA) involving helicopters, mortars and artillery beginning Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, and lasting through the end of the month.

This training may be heard or observed by the surrounding communities.

“We provide this advisory to alert our Hawai‘i Island neighbors of upcoming training activities that are louder in nature and may be heard or noticed outside the military installation,” said Lt. Col. JR Borce, commander of Pōhakuloa Training Area. “We greatly appreciate the understanding and continued support of local communities.”

This training is essential to ensure that military units and service members are ready to accomplish their mission and return home safely.

To report concerns related to noise or training, contact PTA Public Affairs Officer, Mike Donnelly, either by calling (808) 969-2411, or email michael.o.donnelly.civ@mail.mil.