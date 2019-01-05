Blues Master to Rock 3 Shows with Honoka‘a Jazz Band

Blues and roots musician Johnny Nicholas will perform three live concerts on Hawai‘i Island in January with students of the Honoka‘a Dragon Jazz Project. The shows will happen at Honoka‘a People’s Theatre on Friday, Jan. 25; Hilo Palace Theatre on Saturday, Jan. 26; and Gertrude’s Jazz Club in Kailua-Kona on Sunday, Jan. 27.

Nicholas is an Austin, Texas native who has previously toured Hawai‘i with his band, Hell Bent. Described as one of the premier blues and roots musicians, Nicholas has performed with blues legends like BB King, Big Walter Horton and Johnny Shines.

Honoka‘a High School’s Dragon Jazz Project is a Grammy Foundation award-winning student musician troupe led by director Gary Washburn.

“The involvement of Gary’s very talented group of kids is a collaboration that has provided for a very exciting show and a tremendous learning experience for the fledgling Honoka‘a musicians,” Nicholas said. “It is amazing to see what kids can do when they get involved and excited by musical stimulus and exposure of this nature and professional level.”

Nicholas will be accompanied by drummer John Chipman and spend a week prior to the shows working with Washburn and the Honoka‘a students.

Showtimes are as follows:

Friday, Jan. 25, 7 p.m., Honoka‘a People’s Theatre

Saturday, Jan. 26, 7 p.m., Hilo Palace Theatre

Sunday, Jan. 27, 5:30 p.m., Gertrude’s Jazz Club

ADVERTISEMENT

Ticket prices vary by venue. For more information, click the links above.