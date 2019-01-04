Transform Hawai‘i Government Applauds Appointment of New State CIO

Transform Hawai‘i Government Executive Director Christine Sakuda released the following statement on Jan. 4, 2019, regarding Gov. David Ige’s Jan. 2 appointment of Douglas G. Murdock as chief information officer of the State of Hawai‘i:

“By expediting this critical appointment, Gov. Ige has demonstrated his commitment to transforming government and a strong appreciation for ensuring that capable leadership is in place to continue momentum set by previous chief information officers. With Murdock, our state is getting a seasoned leader and administrator with experience in public, private and defense sectors.

“As a member of the state IT Steering Committee, I look forward to working with CIO Murdock to complete the state’s IT strategic plan, which represents a singular opportunity to chart the course for state IT and data across all state agencies over several years, even beyond the budgetary biennium or a single governor’s four-year terms. Such a plan will serve as a ‘North Star’ roadmap to improving the delivery of information and services to citizens, businesses and all those who work with and rely on our state government.

“CIO Murdock’s leadership will be critical not only to maintaining progress in implementing state systems, but also assessing how well those systems are being used and planning for Hawai‘i’s ever-evolving technological future.”

Transform Hawai‘i Government (THG) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established to promote an open, transparent and responsive Hawai‘i government. THG advocates improving government business practices through technology to ensure government employees, residents and businesses have convenient and secure access to reliable information and data on demand. THG’s goal is government services that are streamlined, integrated, and delivered in ways that exceed the expectations of the public and the needs of Hawai‘i’s businesses. For more information, visit transformhawaiigov.org.