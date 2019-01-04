HPD Seeking Suspect on Bench Warrant

The Area II Special Enforcement Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Dohnavynne E. Kahalioumi, a 32-year-old male who resides in the Kona District.

He is wanted on a “no-bail” bench warrant for criminal contempt of court.

Kahalioumi is described as 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighing approximately 195 pounds, with short black hair.

Kahalioumi is reported to frequent the Kealakehe and Old Industrial areas during the daytime and the Coconut Grove Marketplace at night.

Anyone with information on Kahalioumi’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the police departments non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.