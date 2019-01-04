Democratic Attorneys General Association Welcomes New Hawai‘i AG

Following Hawai‘i Gov. David Ige’s appointment of Clare Connors as state attorney general, the Democratic Attorneys General Association (DAGA) released the statement below from Executive Director Sean Rankin, welcoming Clare Connors to the Democratic Attorneys General Association.

“We look forward to working with Attorney General Clare Connors—and all our Democratic Attorneys General—to continue the fight to protect the rule of law and protect the people. Connors joins the most diverse group of Democratic AGs in history. Here at DAGA, we are committed to ensuring the People’s Lawyers reflect the people they serve. Attorney General Connors, welcome.”

Through its aggressive recruitment for qualified candidates and the launch of the 1881 Initiative, DAGA assembled the most diverse class of attorney general candidates in history in 2018.

Connors’ appointment is subject to senate confirmation.

