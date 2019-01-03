Survey Work to Take Place on Māmalahoa Highway in Volcano

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) is notifying the public of Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) survey work that will be conducted on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) from mile markers 28 to 32 in Volcano on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, through Wednesday, Jan. 16, (including Saturday and Sunday) from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., daily.

No lanes will be closed; however, a GPR survey unit and shadow vehicle will travel along the roadway at speeds of 15-20 miles per hour. For each one-mile segment the travel duration is anticipated to be four minutes. After each one-mile segment the vehicles will pull off the roadway to allow traffic to pass.

The GPR survey work involves collection of data relating to subsurface voids associated with cracking, sinking, and general failure resulting from the 2018 volcanic eruption. Understanding the condition of the pavement under the surface will allow HDOT to make necessary repairs.

Electronic message boards will be posted to notify the public of the slow traffic condition. Motorists are advised to expect delays, account for extra travel time, and use apps such as Google Maps or Waze to plan their commutes.