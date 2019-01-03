REPORT: Hawai‘i 4th Most Affected by Government Shutdown

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

According to personal-finance website WalletHub, Hawai‘i is the fourth most affected state by the government shutdown.

With the U.S. government closed for business for the 21st time since 1976, this time with a partial shutdown, WalletHub released its report on Jan. 3, 2019, on the States Most & Least Affected by the 2019 Government Shutdown to add some hard data to all the rhetoric.

WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia in terms of five key metrics, ranging from each state’s share of federal jobs to federal contract dollars per capita to the share of families receiving food stamps.

Impact of the Government Shutdown on Hawai‘i (1=Most Affected, 25=Avg.)

1st – Share of Federal Jobs

17th – Federal Contract Dollars Per Capita

1st – Real Estate as a Percentage of Gross State Product

9th – Access to National Parks

29th – % of Families Receiving SNAP (Food Stamps)

As the clock struck midnight Dec. 22, 2018, the United States government shut down for the 21st time in history. This time, it’s a less-intense partial shutdown, which occurs when Congress fails to pass necessary appropriations bills. The partial shutdown has lasted into the New Year, hitting the thirteen-day mark on Jan. 3, 2019. For context, the longest shutdown ever was 21 days under President Bill Clinton, and only seven shutdowns have ever lasted 10 days or longer. This is the third shutdown under the Trump Administration, but the previous ones lasted only one day and three days, respectively.

When the government shuts down, certain federal employees work without pay or receive a furlough. This includes over 41,000 law enforcement officers, 52,000 IRS workers and 96% of NASA employees. “Non-essential” government services also remain inactive and certain benefits are liable to run out of funding. One of the main issues keeping the government in a partial shutdown at the moment is President Trump’s call for increased border security and funding for a border wall, to which Democrats in Congress remain opposed.

Some states are hit harder by a government shutdown than others.

States Most & Least Affected by a Government Shutdown

Overall Rank

(1 = Most Affected) State Total Score Overall Rank

(1 = Most Affected) State Total Score 1 District of Columbia 78.59 27 Vermont 30.46 2 New Mexico 65.95 28 Texas 29.59 3 Maryland 65.70 29 Utah 29.05 4 Hawai‘i 62.91 30 Connecticut 29.00 5 Alaska 61.08 31 Colorado 28.42 6 Virginia 56.61 32 Nevada 28.35 7 West Virginia 46.25 33 Pennsylvania 27.20 8 Mississippi 45.56 34 Massachusetts 27.09 9 Alabama 43.46 35 New York 27.08 10 Arizona 40.73 36 Delaware 26.98 11 Rhode Island 37.74 37 California 26.65 12 Montana 37.28 38 North Carolina 26.64 13 Maine 36.57 39 Arkansas 25.82 14 Florida 36.25 40 Michigan 24.96 15 Oregon 36.08 41 Illinois 24.76 16 Oklahoma 35.87 42 Ohio 24.66 17 Kentucky 35.81 43 North Dakota 23.69 18 Washington 35.71 44 New Jersey 19.30 19 Georgia 35.50 45 Kansas 18.84 20 Wyoming 33.01 46 Wisconsin 17.56 21 South Carolina 32.88 47 Indiana 17.02 22 South Dakota 32.62 48 Iowa 16.49 23 Tennessee 32.55 49 Nebraska 16.40 24 Louisiana 32.36 50 New Hampshire 15.59 25 Idaho 32.20 51 Minnesota 10.54 26 Missouri 32.15

