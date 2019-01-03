KTA Promotes Healthy Start Campaign

At KTA Super Stores, it’s easy to make healthy choices with their renewed commitments to campaigns like the Blue Zones Project focusing on customer education for improving nutrition and providing easier access to healthful and tasty foods.

A healthy start means choosing wholesome options and for KTA Super Stores, that means continuing support of locally-grown and sustainable foods including fresh fish and local produce. It also is a commitment to growing the Hawai‘i made Mountain Apple Brand products—already over 200 strong.

Tips for a healthy start to a healthier you:

Smart Substitutions: Try substituting brown rice instead of white rice, 100% whole wheat bread instead of white. Tossed salad instead of potatoes or fries. Water in exchange for soda. Smart substitutions can help you maintain an improved eating pattern, even when dining out.

Drink more water: One of the easiest ways to help your health is really easy—drink more water. Studies show that by drinking the recommended amount of water a day can help relieve fatigue, treat headaches, flush out toxins and even help boost your mood.

Fruits and Veggies: We all know that eating more fruits and vegetables can do your body a world of good. Working them into your daily routine is a totally different story though. Take simple steps like adding fresh fruit to your morning cereal and adding more veggies in your sandwiches. Remember, go for color.

Regular Exercise: Making exercise a part of your routine can seem like a daunting task. However, some of life’s everyday tasks can help you get in a quick workout. Things like walking the dog or some household cleaning. Parking a bit farther away from work and taking the stairs instead of the elevator can help you get in those extra steps. Exercise can be fun too! Try taking a dance class or plan a hike with friends.

Get more Sleep: There’s no better feeling than waking up after a good night’s rest, but do you really know how beneficial it is? Studies show that getting the recommended amount of sleep not only helps improve mood, but also helps with memory retention, lower stress and even help maintain a healthy weight.

About KTA Super Stores:

First established in 1916 as K. Taniguchi Shoten by Koichi and Taniyo Taniguchi in Waiakea, KTA has been fortunate to grow with the community on Hawai‘i Island, employing generations of residents. KTA Super Stores has been an innovator in the Hawai‘i retail grocery industry, building the first in-store bakery in the state in 1977; installing UPC bar code scanners at all checkouts in 1979; building the first full-scale deli department on Hawai‘i island; establishing the KTA-exclusive Mountain Apple Brand, a private label brand promoting products exclusively grown and manufactured in Hawai‘i, and creating the “Living in Paradise” TV show focusing on the many positive aspects of life on Hawai‘i island.

For more than 100 years, KTA Super Stores has been committed to its founders’ mission of working hard to fulfill the food, household and health care needs of Big Islanders, where “You Are Someone Special Every Day at KTA.”