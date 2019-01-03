Kona Bikeshare Program Expanding

Kailua Village will be seeing more of those blue bikes running around Kona after the Hawai‘i County Council unanimously voted to give $30,000 to the People’s Advocacy for Trails Hawai‘i (PATH) as part of the councils contribution to a $120,000 grant from the federal transportation alternative program to expand the program.

The county started this program in 2016 with a $250,000 grant that came from fees collected from bike and motorcycle registrations.

The bikes are currently stationed at three different locations in Kailua Village with 32 bikes that are operational at any given time. The new expansion of the program will give Kailua Village 6 stations and nearly 60 bikes by the end of May 2019.

The bike stations are currently located by Huggo’s On the Rocks, Kipapa Park and Hale Halawai Pavilion. Prices are $3.50 per ride for a 30-minute ride or $20 for 300 Minutes. Monthly rates are also available.

PATH provides the following biking tips: