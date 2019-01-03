Kona Bikeshare Program Expanding

Kona Bikeshare Program ExpandingJanuary 3, 2019, 1:29 PM HST (Updated January 3, 2019, 1:29 PM)
Kailua Village will be seeing more of those blue bikes running around Kona after the Hawai‘i County Council unanimously voted to give $30,000 to the People’s Advocacy for Trails Hawai‘i (PATH) as part of the councils contribution to a $120,000 grant from the federal transportation alternative program to expand the program.
The county started this program in 2016 with a $250,000 grant that came from fees collected from bike and motorcycle registrations.
The bikes are currently stationed at three different locations in Kailua Village with 32 bikes that are operational at any given time. The new expansion of the program will give Kailua Village 6 stations and nearly 60 bikes by the end of May 2019.
The bike stations are currently located by Huggo’s On the Rocks, Kipapa Park and Hale Halawai Pavilion. Prices are $3.50 per ride for a 30-minute ride or $20 for 300 Minutes. Monthly rates are also available.
PATH provides the following biking tips:
- Wear a helmet every time you ride. Even if you just ride on bike paths or for a short distance, make sure you put on your helmet before you go.
- Obey traffic laws. Your bike is a vehicle, and just like a car, you must stop at stop signs and red traffic lights.
- Always ride with the flow of traffic. Even if you are riding a short distance, it is never safe to ride against traffic. Also, it is unlawful to ride facing traffic in Hawai‘i, as it is in all 50 states.
- Stop at the end of the driveway. Many crashes between a car and bike happen when riders don’t stop at the end of their driveway to look for cars. Always look left-right-left before entering or crossing a road.
- Be predictable. Don’t do anything that would surprise drivers, such as swerving in and out of parked cars or traffic.
- Look behind you, and make sure it is clear, before making a left turn or moving into the roadway. You should be able to glance over your shoulder without swerving. Also, let motorists know what you’re doing by using proper hand signals for turning and stopping.
- Be visible. Wear light-colored clothes when you ride, and try to get a bright helmet. If you ride at night, you must have a white front light and a red rear reflector.
- Don’t use headphones when riding. You need to be able to hear the traffic around you. Save your radio and tapes for relaxing after your bike ride.
- Don’t ride too close to parked cars. A driver may suddenly open the door in your path. Leave at least 3 feet of distance when passing parked cars, and be alert for cars that may be pulling out into the road.
- Make sure your bike is safe. Before you leave home, check to make sure that the brakes work, the seat and handlebars are tight, and the tires are properly inflated and in good shape. Also, make sure your bike is the right size. A bike that is too big is more dangerous than one that is too small.