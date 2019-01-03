January 03, 2019 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued January 03 at 3:57AM HST until January 04 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. West northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North northeast wind around 9 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kona

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. East southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 78. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming west southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. West southwest wind around 7 mph becoming east in the evening.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Very windy, with an east wind 23 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. North northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 9 to 16 mph becoming west northwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Windy, with an east wind 26 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Very windy, with a northeast wind 28 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Looking Ahead

A steady increase in trade wind speeds is expected into Friday, with locally windy conditions developing by tonight. Winds will gradually weaken and shift to the southeast on Saturday, and then become light and variable from Sunday into next week as a front stalls near the islands. The island atmosphere will remain stable for the next couple of days, with brief windward showers favoring nights and mornings, although an increase in windward showers is possible Friday night and Saturday. After a mostly dry Sunday, moisture associated with the stalling front may bring an increase in showers early next week.

