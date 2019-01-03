Big Island Grown Dispensaries Appoints New CEO

Big Island Grown (B.I.G.) Dispensaries, one of two medical cannabis dispensary licensees on Hawai‘i Island, has appointed Dylan Shropshire as chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Previously, Shropshire, who is also the founder of B.I.G., served as the company’s chief production officer.

This executive change occurs just as B.I.G. is preparing to open all three of their retail locations. The first location will open in mid-January at the Lehua Center in Hilo. The second location to open is in the Malama Pono Center in Waimea. The final location will open in Kona in the Brewers Block.

“I am very pleased to take over the role of CEO, especially as we gear up to open our three retail locations this month,” said Shropshire. “This is a very exciting time in the medical cannabis industry, and I look forward to bringing the people of Hawai‘i the highest quality medical cannabis and products.”

Raised on the Big Island, Shropshire graduated from Hawai‘i Preparatory Academy before earning a double major in real estate finance and international business from the Shidler College of Business at the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa campus.

With five generations of farming preceding him, Shropshire took over management of several diversified agricultural businesses. In addition, his operations started to include sustainable land management and real estate development. In 2015, Shropshire put together a team, secured funding and was awarded one of the eight medical cannabis dispensary licenses in Hawai‘i.

He also serves or has served on the Board of the Hāmākua Soil and Water Conservation District, Hawaii Export Nursery Association, and Hawai‘i Floriculture and Nurseryman’s Association.

