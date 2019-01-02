Preschool Open Doors Program Accepting Applications

The Department of Human Services (DHS) has opened an application period for its Preschool Open Doors (POD) program for the 2019-2020 POD school year. The state encourages families to apply between Jan. 2, 2019, and March 29, 2019. Applications received during this period will be considered for preschool participation during July 1, 2019, and June 30, 2020.

This program, which currently serves more than 1,500 children statewide, provides childcare subsidies to eligible low- and moderate-income families to pay preschool tuition. POD aims to provide children whose families might otherwise not be able to afford preschool the opportunity to gain essential skills to be successful in school and in life.

To qualify for the program, children must be eligible to enter kindergarten in the 2020-2021 school year (born between Aug. 1, 2014, and July 31, 2015). Families are reminded that a child must be five years old on or before July 31 to enter kindergarten. Families may choose any one of the 431 State-licensed preschools. Underserved or at-risk children receive priority consideration for the POD program, and funds are limited.

Interested families may request an application beginning Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, from the department’s POD contractor, PATCH, by going online or calling (808) 791-2130 or toll free (800) 746-5620. PATCH can also help families locate a preschool convenient for them.

Applications must be received by Friday, March 29, 2019 to be considered during the July 1, 2019-June 30, 2020 program period. Applications should be dropped off or mailed to: PATCH – POD, 560 N. Nimitz Hwy, Suite 218, Honolulu, HI 96817.

Applications can also be faxed to (808) 694-3066 or emailed to PODAdmin@patch-hi.org.

Eligibility and priorities for POD program selection are detailed online in HAR §17-799, which is available online. For more information about other DHS programs and services, go online.