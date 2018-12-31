Warning Siren Test Scheduled for Jan. 2

The state’s monthly test of the Statewide Outdoor Warning Siren System, coordinated with the test of the Live Audio Broadcast segment of the Emergency Alert System, is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, at 11:45 a.m.

The warning sirens are used to alert the public to emergencies. During this monthly test, all warning sirens will sound a one-minute Attention Alert Signal (Steady Tone). There will be no exercise or drill accompanying the test.

During this test, all warning sirens sound a STEADY one minute Attention Alert Signal. If you hear this tone in circumstances other than a test, follow emergency information and instructions provided by official government channels. This may be in the form of a cellular Wireless Emergency Alert, local radio, or television station broadcast.

The Outdoor Warnings Sirens for Public Safety are one part of Hawai‘i’s Statewide Alert & Warning System. A simultaneous test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) is conducted with the siren system, in cooperation with Hawai‘i’s broadcast industry. In the event of a real emergency, Warning Sirens and Emergency Alert Broadcasts may be joined by alerts via the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system, which delivers sound-and-text warnings to mobile telephones and compatible devices. EAS & WEA notifications are managed by FEMA’s Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS), the nation’s alert and warning infrastructure.

Emergency management and disaster preparedness information is located at the front section of telephone directories in all counties. The public may contact emergency management and county civil defense agencies to report siren operation issues call (808) 935-0031 or email civildefense@hawaiicounty.gov

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense is requesting volunteers to report activation of monthly siren test. If you live near an outdoor warning siren and would like to help report on the sounding, contact them at (808) 935-0031 or civildefense@hawaiicounty.gov