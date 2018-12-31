Additional Sweep of Leilani Estates Leads to More Arrests

The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department in the Puna District continued with enforcement efforts in the Leilani Estates area on Dec. 28, 2018, and arrested and charged seven people wanted for outstanding warrants. In a continued effort to safeguard the neighborhood of Leilani Estates, police conducted another sweep in the area specifically aimed at unlawful occupancy of residences. Police plan on performing additional projects similar to this.

Police arrested and charged the following people for outstanding warrants; Victoria Sanchez-Barr, a 32-year old female from Pāhoa Village; 33-year old Claude Carvalho and 32-year old Corina Gorospe, both of Hawaiian Beaches; Tatiana Cortes, a 25-year old female from Hawaiian Beaches, James Bachman, a 38-year old male from Nanawale Estates; 29-year old Sione Sipingao of Leilani Estates, and Terrah Brott, a 32-year old female with no permanent address. (No mugshot photos available for Cortes and Sipingao)

Police encourage the public to provide information that can assist in these types of projects by calling Officer Jeremy Kubojiri of the Puna District at (808) 965-2716, or call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.