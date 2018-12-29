South Hilo Crime Report: Dec. 21–27

Hawai‘i Police Department’s South Hilo Community Police responded to two burglaries, one vehicle theft and four vehicle break-ins over the seven-day period from Friday through Thursday, Dec. 21 to 27, 2018.

The complete list of crime locations and dates are as follows:

2 BURGLARIES

On Dec. 22, a 26-year-old woman reported that her boyfriends’ brother, 21, removed her white and black colored “tuna stick” brand fishing pole with a Penn Senator 12.0 reel attached without her permission from her residence on Alaloa Road. Unknown how entry was made.

Between Dec. 21 at 4 p.m. and Dec. 26 at 6:30 a.m., unknown suspect(s) broke into a construction site located on Kapiolani Street. The suspect(s) cut the chain to the gate fronting Kapiolani Street to gain entry to the site then broke the doorknob off the door to the mobile office unit. The suspect(s) removed multiple electronics and computer equipment from the office.

1 VEHICLE THEFT

Between Dec. 22 at 3 p.m. and Dec. 23 at midnight, a silver Ford F250 truck bearing license plate HMZ939 was taken by unknown suspect(s) from a shopping center located near the 100 block on Puainako Street. Truck not located.

4 VEHICLE BREAK-INS

On Dec. 21, Michael Howard, 27, was arrested for UEMV 2 after a witness reported observing him enter and exit a silver 2001 Honda CRV multiple times without permission while it was parked on Lihiwai Street. Nothing was reported to have been stolen or damaged.

Between Dec. 22 at 3 p.m. and Dec. 24 at 10:30 a.m., unknown suspects entered an International truck and a tan 1992 Isuzu truck that were parked unattended at an address near the 400 block of Kekuanaoa Street. The reporting party stated that no items were removed and the vehicles were not damaged.

On Dec. 24, unknown suspect(s) removed a brown leather purse containing a Samsung Galaxy S7 cell phone, vehicle keys and black and white coin purse from the rear floorboard of a maroon Nissan SUV while it was parked and unattended at Honoli‘i Beach Park. According to the reporting party, the vehicle was left unlocked.

Between Dec. 24 and Dec. 25, unknown suspect(s) broke the front driver’s side quarter glass window of a white 2017 Kia Forte to gain entry while it was parked near the 200 block of Kanoelehua Avenue. Removed was a vehicle insurance card from the center storage bin without permission. The suspect also cut the ground wire to the vehicles battery, which disabled the vehicle’s alarm after the

driver door was opened.

HPD NOTE TO BIG ISLAND RESIDENTS AND VISITORS

The Hawai‘i Police Department wishes everyone a safe and Happy New Year!

Keep up the vigilance with your Neighborhood Watch and Business Watch Groups. We all can make a difference by being proactive.

As we prepare for the upcoming New Year celebrations, let’s look out for one another. If you notice that a friend or family member has had to much to drink, don’t allow them to drive. We want to keep the roadways safe for everyone.

Feel free to share this information with your families and friends who may not reside in or be covered by your local neighborhood watch, watch, kumiai or other association.

Inform them that if they want to start or be part of a neighborhood watch in their own area, they should contact one of the South Hilo Community Police Officers at (808) 961-8121.

CONTACT INFORMATION