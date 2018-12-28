‘Volcano Watch’ Suspended During Shutdown

U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (USGS HVO) will not provide it’s regular weekly “Volcano Watch” column during the government shutdown, HVO announced on Dec. 28, 2018.

HVO will continue to issue updates, warnings, and notifications of volcanic activity through the usual channels, including its website, Volcano Notification Service email and social media.

Volcano monitoring data on HVO’s website will be kept up to date and critical monitoring instruments will be maintained.

Static website content will not be updated until further notice and information may be outdated.

To sign up for email receipt of volcano updates and notifications, go online.

More information about the current government shutdown and impact on the Department of the Interior is available here.

View the last update here.