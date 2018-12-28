Scheduled Lane & Road Closures: Dec. 29–Jan. 4

The State of Hawai‘i Department of Transportation and the County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works have announced the following temporary road and lane closures Saturday through Friday, Dec. 29, 2018, through Jan. 4, 2019.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

For information about statewide closures, go online.

MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

VOLCANO Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 29.3 in the Volcano National Park on Wednesday, Jan. 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

VOLCANO (24-HOUR WORK) Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 29.1 in the Volcano National Park beginning Thursday, Jan. 3, over a 24-hour period seven days a week, for road repairs.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

HĀMĀKUA

Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 43.5 and 47 on Wednesday, Jan. 2, through Friday, Jan. 4, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

SOUTH HILO Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 3.6 in Wainaku on Wednesday, Jan. 2, through Friday, Jan. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270)

NORTH KOHALA Alternating lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 23 and 25 in Kapa‘au on Wednesday, Jan. 2, through Friday, Jan. 4, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

VOLCANO ROAD (ROUTE 11)

PUNA Alternating lane closure on Volcano Road (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 7 and 9 on Wednesday, Jan. 2, through Friday, Jan. 4, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

KE ALA O KEAWE ROAD (ROUTE 160)

SOUTH KONA Alternating lane closure on Ke Ala O Keawe Road (Route 160) in both directions between mile markers 0 and 4 in Honaunau on Wednesday, Jan. 2, through Friday, Jan. 4, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

KOHALA MOUNTAIN ROAD (ROUTE 250)

SOUTH KOHALA Alternating lane closure on Kohala Mountain Road (Route 250) in both directions between mile markers 6 and 7 in the vicinity of Kapaau on Wednesday, Jan. 2, through Friday, Jan. 4, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.