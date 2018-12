No Tsunami Threat to Hawai‘i from 7.2-M Philippines Quake

NWS PACIFIC TSUNAMI WARNING CENTER EWA BEACH HI

A 7.2-magnitude EARTHQUAKE HAS OCCURRED WITH THESE PRELIMINARY PARAMETERS:

ORIGIN TIME – 0539 PM HST 28 DEC 2018

COORDINATES – 5.8 NORTH 126.9 EAST

LOCATION – MINDANAO, PHILIPPINES

EVALUATION

A TSUNAMI THREAT EXISTS FOR PARTS OF THE PACIFIC LOCATED CLOSER TO THE EARTHQUAKE. HOWEVER, BASED ON ALL AVAILABLE DATA, THERE IS NO TSUNAMI THREAT TO HAWAI‘I.

THIS WILL BE THE ONLY STATEMENT ISSUED FOR THIS EVENT UNLESS ADDITIONAL DATA ARE RECEIVED.

Preliminary Report

Magnitude 6.9

Date-Time

29 Dec 2018 03:39:09 UTC

29 Dec 2018 11:39:09 near epicenter

28 Dec 2018 16:39:09 standard time in your timezone

Location 5.924N 126.804E

Depth 59 km

Distances

84.5 km (52.4 mi) SE of Pondaguitan, Philippines

128.8 km (79.8 mi) E of Caburan, Philippines

131.3 km (81.4 mi) SSE of Mati, Philippines

139.1 km (86.2 mi) SE of Lupon, Philippines

183.1 km (113.5 mi) SE of Davao, Philippines