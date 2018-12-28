HELCO Customers Should Call About Dec. 14 Payments

As part of Hawai‘i Electric Light Company’s investigation into the theft of payments at its Kīlauea Avenue drop box, the company requests that customers who dropped off payments between 2:30 and 10:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, call Customer Service at (808) 969-6999 to check their payment status.

Video surveillance shows a man prying the box open late Friday evening, Dec. 14.

The company is working with authorities to investigate the incident.

As a reminder, customers should not place cash payments in the drop box.

For other payment options, visit www.hawaiielectriclight.com. There are more than 20 Western Union Payment Centers across Hawai‘i Island.

Go online for payment center locations.