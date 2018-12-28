Flood Advisory Issued for Big Island

The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a Flood Advisory for Hawai‘i County at 8:06 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2018, until 11 p.m.

At 8:02 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain upslope of Kona Village Resort. Rain was falling at a rate of one to two inches per hour.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Kailua-Kona, Kealakekua, Captain Cook, Kahaluu-Keauhou, Puako, Waikoloa Village and Honaunau.

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.

Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 11 p.m. if heavy rain persists.