Kīlauea Visitor Center Remains Open During Government Shutdown

Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park is partially closed due to a lapse of federal funding, Hawaiʻi Pacific Parks Association (HPPA), the park’s nonprofit partner since 1933, has stepped in to help keep Kīlauea Visitor Center (KVC) open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

HPPA staff are on site at KVC, providing a starting point to a safe and enjoyable visit to the park, sharing information about open and closed areas, and offering visitors the chance to shop for national park merchandise in the HPPA park store.

Other park partners are assisting with providing information to visitors on the KVC lanai (Friends of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park), and Volcano House Hotel, which itself is fully open and operational, is assisting with custodial services at KVC. The Volcano Art Center Gallery and the Kīlauea Military Camp, a recreation facility for active and retired military, also remain open.

The Kīlauea Visitor Center will be closing at 2 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 2018.

For more information from the National Park Service, go online. For more information on Hawaiʻi Pacific Parks Association, go online.