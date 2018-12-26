Forest Stewardship Efforts Recognized

Through its FLEX Grants program, the Hawai‘i Community Foundation recently awarded $15,000 in grant funding to the Hawai‘i Forest Institute (HFI). HFI was awarded FLEX grant funding through the generosity of the Kūhi‘o Community Fund and Arthur Lawrence Mullaly Fund.

Hawai‘i Community Foundation’s FLEX program supports high-performing nonprofits across the state that can demonstrate strengths in accountability, achievement of results and community connectedness.

“We are extremely grateful to the Hawai‘i Community Foundation, Kūhi‘o Community Fund and Arthur Lawrence Mullaly Fund for supporting our mission of protecting and perpetuating Hawaii’s forests through restoration, education, information dissemination and support for scientific research,” said HFI Executive Director Heather Simmons.

The Kūhi‘o Community Fund supports programs benefiting Hawai‘i Island, while the Arthur Lawrence Mullaly Fund supports programs benefiting West Hawai‘i. Grant funds will benefit HFI’s Hawai‘i Island efforts including coordinating and administering:

Dryland forest restoration and education programs at Ka‘ūpūlehu Dryland Forest, Kalaemanō Cultural Center, La‘i‘Ōpua Dryland Forest Preserve, and Pālamanui Dry Forest Preserve.

Forest restoration and demonstration projects: Pana‘ewa Zoo Discovery Forest, Keauhou Bird Conservation Center Discovery Forest, Skyline Eco-Adventures-Akaka Falls Demonstration Project; and the Mid-to-Low Elevation Christmas Tree Demonstration Project.

For more information contact Simmons at (808) 933-9411 or email hfia@hawaiiforest.org.