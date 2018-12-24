Gas Prices in Honolulu Drop From Last Week

Gasoline prices in Honolulu have fallen 10.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.27/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 214 stations in Honolulu. This compares with the national average that has fallen 5.9 cents per gallon versus last week to $2.31/g, according to GasBuddy.

Average gasoline prices on December 24 in Honolulu have ranged widely over the last five years:

$3.11/g in 2017, $2.83/g in 2016, $2.54/g in 2015, $3.44/g in 2014 and $3.80/g in 2013.

Including the change locally during the past week, prices yesterday were 16.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago and are 39.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has dropped 23.1 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 12.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Areas near Honolulu and their current gas price climate:

Hawai‘i – $3.71/g, up 6.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.64/g.

Oakland – $3.47/g, down 2.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.49/g.

San Francisco – $3.61/g, down 0.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.61/g.

“Gas prices broadly continue to move lower across much of the country as oil prices continue to melt away,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “31 states now are seeing at least one price under $2 per gallon while the most common price seen across the land has dropped to $1.99 per gallon, with over a quarter of stations in the U.S. under that psychologically important level. Americans are spending $225 million less every day on gasoline than they did some 75 days ago.”