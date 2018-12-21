Top Accounting Scholars to Convene on O‘ahu

The world’s top scholars in accounting will gather at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa in Honolulu from Jan. 3 to 5, 2019, for the Hawaiʻi Accounting Research Conference, hosted by Shidler College of Business.

HARC provides a venue for scholars to engage in lively discussions about accounting research each year. There will be 180 attendees from 115 universities in 16 countries.

Key topics addressed at HARC include:

Financial accounting

Auditing

Accounting information systems

Behavioral research

Taxation

Management accounting

This year’s keynote speaker is Terry Shevlin, professor of accounting and associate dean of research and doctoral programs at the University of California, Irvine. Prof. Shevlin is also president-elect of the American Accounting Association. He will be speaking about the future of accounting development and research.

For more information, visit the HARC website.

About the Shidler College of Business at the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa

Established in 1949 as the College of Business Administration, the college was named in 2006 after alumnus Jay H. Shidler, founder and managing partner of The Shidler Group. The Shidler College of Business is renowned for its expertise in international management education and is consistently ranked among the nation’s top graduate schools for international business by U.S. News & World Report. Long recognized for its Asia-Pacific focus, the college is a professional school offering a wide variety of degree, certificate and executive programs. The UH Shidler College of Business is the only graduate program in the State of Hawai‘i accredited by AACSB International. For more information, visit www.shidler.hawaii.edu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa serves approximately 20,000 students pursuing more than 225 different degrees. Coming from every Hawaiian island, every state in the nation, and more than 100 countries, UH Mānoa students thrive in an enriching environment for the global exchange of ideas. For more information, visit manoa.hawaii.edu. Follow us on Facebook www.facebook.com/uhmanoa and Twitter www.twitter.com/UHManoaNews.