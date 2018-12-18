Kona-Kohala Chamber to Hold Public Networking Event

The public is invited to the Kona-Kohala Chamber of Commerce’s networking event, AfterHours, from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, at Regency Hualalai, located at 75-181 Hualalai Road in Kailua-Kona.

This pau hana will feature tours of the Regency Hualalai and the chance to win door prizes. Attendees will enjoy delicious pūpū and refreshments with the opportunity to talk story with chamber member businesses from all across West Hawai‘i.

The Chamber’s monthly AfterHours—which meets every third Wednesday of the month—is a networking event for attendees to build their professional networks by connecting to the West Hawai‘i business community.

General admission is $30; $15 for chamber members and first-time non-members. Registration and prepayment is required; register at www.kona-kohala.com.

For more information, contact the chamber at (808) 329-1758 or email info@kona-kohala.com.