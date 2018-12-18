Hawai‘i Island ‘Ohana Health Employees Donate Nearly a Ton of Food

During their month-long food drive, ‘Ohana Health Plan employees participated in the “Amazing ‘Ohana Race” and the “10 for 10 Challenge” to encourage employees to make a difference one pound at a time.

Of the more than 5,600 pounds collected, ʻOhana Health Plan’s Hawai‘i Island employees, who make up 10% of the company’s total number of employees, accounted for 21% of the total collected.

The more than 1,190 pounds of food contributed by these employees was given to the Hawai‘i Island Foodbank.

‘Ohana Health Plan’s 260 employees on Hawai‘i Island, O‘ahu, Maui, Kaua‘i and Moloka‘i rallied in the spirit of giving, collecting and donating more than 5,600 pounds of food and beverages to the Hawai‘i Foodbank.

“Every day, we work hard to provide healthcare coverage and assistance to Hawaii’s most vulnerable populations, many of whom rely on the services provided by Hawai‘i Foodbank,” said Scott Sivik, state president of ‘Ohana Health Plan. “I am proud of our employees who continue to rise to the occasion, generously giving of their time and resources to those in need and making a difference in the communities we serve.”

‘Ohana Health Plan’s employees have participated in Hawai‘i Foodbank’s annual food drive for the past four years.

Hawaii Foodbank serves 287,000 people each year, gathering donated food from local businesses and communities, storing it, and distributing it through charitable agencies that provide services to those in need.

About ‘Ohana Health Plan

‘Ohana Health Plan has more than 260 employees in Hawaii and serves approximately 49,000 members through its offices in Kapolei, Honolulu, Hilo and Kahului. Since 2008, ‘Ohana Health Plan has served members throughout Hawaii and has taken WellCare’s national experience and develop an ‘Ohana Health Plan care model that addresses local members’ healthcare and health coordination needs. As of Sept. 30, 2018, ‘Ohana Health Plan serves approximately 43,000 Medicaid members, 5,000 Medicare Advantage members and 400 Medicare Prescription Drug Plan (PDP) members in Hawaii. For more information about ‘Ohana Health Plan, please visit the company’s website.