Hawai‘i County DPW Director Resigns

Hawai‘i County Department of Public Works Director Allan Simeon has submitted his resignation from the director position, effective Jan. 31, 2019. He will remain at Public Works as an engineer.

Mayor Harry Kim thanked and praised Simeon for his hard work during the two years that he has led the department, especially during the extremely challenging four-month eruption in the Lower East Rift Zone.

“We are very grateful for all that Allan has done for the community,” the mayor said. “He took on a very difficult task and did good work. I know this job was hard on him and his family.”

Simeon tendered his resignation as public works director in a letter to the mayor dated Dec. 14, 2018.

“I would like to thank the nearly 400 hard-working DPW staff and the countless county employees for their continued help and support,” Simeon wrote. “I am very blessed, proud and privileged to be a County of Hawai‘i employee.”