Hawaiian Airlines Expanding Check-in Operations at HNL

Hawaiian Airlines is changing the check-in experience for guests departing from its hub at Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) by assigning dedicated lobbies for international, North America and Neighbor Island flights.

Hawaiian’s international check-in operations at HNL are moving from Lobby 3 in Terminal 1 to the nearby Lobby 4 in Terminal 2. The relocation, which will happen in two phases, begins Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, when all guests traveling to Japan on Hawaiian’s non-stop flights to Narita and Haneda (Tokyo), Kansai (Osaka) and New Chitose (Sapporo) international airports will be directed to check-in at Lobby 4.

On Jan. 9, all guests flying to any of Hawaiian’s international destinations, including Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Tahiti (as well as American Samoa) will check-in at Lobby 4.

Also, effective Jan. 9, the check-in for Neighbor Island flights moves to Lobby 3 from Lobby 2, while guests on North America departures will continue to check-in at Lobby 2, both located in Terminal 1.

“As Hawai‘i’s airline, we look forward to offering our visitors and kama‘āina a streamlined check-in process in Honolulu, and we appreciate the state’s assistance in facilitating our expansion into our new Lobby 4 space,” said Jeff Helfrick, vice president of airport operations at Hawaiian Airlines. “This change will improve international passenger flow throughout our lobbies in time for the busy holiday travel season and we expect greater benefits in the new year as we continue to invest in our guests’ airport experience.”

Hawaiian, which welcomes roughly 32,000 guests each day on over 250 flights systemwide, accounts for more than half of all passenger traffic at HNL. Most of its guests—some 19,000—begin or end their trip at the carrier’s HNL hub, including some 11,000 Neighbor Island travelers.

To help make the Lobby 4 transition as smooth as possible, Hawaiian’s Team Kōkua employee volunteers will be positioned at Lobbies 2, 3 and 4 from Dec. 19 to 21, and from Jan. 9 to 11, to assist guests.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation released the following statement: