Puna Man Charged with Terroristic Threatening, Other Offenses

Hawaiʻi Island Police have charged a 48-year-old Puna man in connection with the incident which prompted the response of the Special Response Team to Fern Acres Subdivision on Tuesday morning, Dec. 11, 2018.

Police charged Eric J. Ragragola at 8 p.m. last night, Dec. 12, with the offenses of first-degree Terroristic Threatening, Abuse of Family or Household Member, first-degree Sexual Assault, Kidnapping, and Ownership/Possession Prohibited.

Ragragola is being held in lieu of $140,000 bail pending his initial court appearance in South Hilo District Court scheduled for this afternoon, (December 13).

Patrol and the Special Response Team responded to the Fern Acres Subdivision in Puna on Tuesday morning on a report of a male party with a rifle who threatened a female victim during a domestic dispute, refusing to allow her to leave the property.

Upon the approach of the Special Response Team, the suspect surrendered, and subsequent service of a search warrant on the property resulted in the recovery of an AR-15 type rifle and ammunition.

Police ask anyone with any information about this incident to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or contact Det. Tuckloy Aurello at (808) 961-2385.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.