Possible Hostage Incident in Fern Acres Ends

According to Hawai‘i Police Department Major Sam Thomas, approximately 12 officers responded to the report of a possible hostage situation in Fern Acres on the morning of Dec. 11, 2018.

Major Thomas said that it was reported that a male with a rifle and a “fearful woman” were in the residence together.

The incident concluded at 11:08 a.m., when the man gave himself up, according to Major Thomas.

No information is available as to whether the man wielded an actual firearm. It has not been confirmed that the woman was being held hostage.

No injuries were reported as the result of the incident.

More information will be published as it becomes available.