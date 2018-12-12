Military Plane Crashes Into Ocean

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickham (JBPHH) is confirming a Hawker-Hunter aircraft operated by a civilian contractor has crashed into the ocean five miles south of Sand Island at approximately 2:28 p.m., Wednesday, Dec 12, 2018.

The contractor ejected safely, and was initially rescued by a private sailboat then transferred to a U.S. Coast Guard vessel.

Federal Fire responded and City and County EMS was dispatched to Sand Island to treat and transport the patient to a hospital.

JBPHH does not have further details of the pilot’s condition at this time.

The pilot was flying in conjunction with Sentry Aloha exercises being hosted by the Hawai‘i Air National Guard at JBPHH. Sentry Aloha exercises have been temporarily suspended in the wake of this accident. Further details will be released as they become available and the cause of the incident is currently under investigation by appropriate authorities.

Eye witnesses who have information about the incident or photo/video documentation can call the Hawai‘i National Guard at (808) 441-7000.