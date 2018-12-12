Hawai‘i Emerges As Leader at Poland Climate Action Convention

The Climate Registry and the Climate Action Reserve hosted a bipartisan delegation of U.S. states at the 24th Conference of the Parties (COP24) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Katowice, Poland. States attending include Hawai‘i, California, Maryland,

Massachusetts and Washington.

Over the course of several events that showcased state climate action and impact, three

themes emerged:

U.S. states are filling the climate leadership gap left by the federal government;

U.S. states are collaborating with each other and with other countries, cities and the business community to meet the carbon reduction targets laid out in the

latest IPCC report; and,

latest IPCC report; and, U.S. states are experiencing economic transformation and growth as a result of their climate action and from clean energy and energy efficiency investments.

“We are a small state with big ambition, and we believe that big ambition leads to big action,” said Anukriti Hittle, Hawai‘i Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation coordinator. “Climate change is front and center on our governor’s radar, and our Climate Change Commission—representing both executive and legislative branches of government—believes putting a price on carbon is the most effective single action that will achieve Hawai‘i’s ambitious goals. We will continue to promote ambitious, clean, equitable and resilient strategies.”

“Our global climate coalition and policy are too big to fail,” said Robert Hertzberg, California State Senator and chairman of the State Senate Natural Resources and Water Committee. “The science is settled, the business interests are settled, and we will continue to build coalitions with governments around the world to advance the fight against climate change.”

“In California, we will continue to be a leader in climate action and policies; it’s part of our DNA,” said Bob Wieckowski, California State Senator, and chair of the Senate Environmental Quality Committee. “We are committed to cutting-edge technologies and to continuing to collaborate with businesses, universities and research institutions to ensure we reduce our emissions in line with the targets identified in the IPCC report. California has shown smart climate action creates jobs, strengthens our economy, and better prepares us for the future.”

“Climate change leads to more drought, fires and floods, threatens our health and well-being, and poses huge risks to our economy,” said Mary Nichols, chair, California Air Resources Board. “We want to show the rest of the world that we can reduce emissions, make our state more climate resilient, and make our economy more prosperous and equitable. We will continue to work with businesses and other governments to carry on the fight against climate change.”

“We need a federal partner that is committed to climate change. US states, cities and others are committed to doing what we can to fill that void,” said Reed Schuler, senior policy advisor to Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington State. “Governor Inslee co-chairs the U.S. Climate Alliance, which represents half the U.S. population and more than half of U.S. GDP, and together we have demonstrated that it is possible to reduce emissions while growing the economy at a rapid clip. We support climate action and we support our international partners in continuing to deepen that action.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Bipartisan environmental leadership, fueled by science and driven by urgency, is happening in Maryland and other states to deliver results when the federal government isn’t,” said Ben Grumbles, Maryland’s secretary of the environment. “Gov. Larry Hogan is committed to reducing greenhouse gases, growing a cleaner and greener economy, and instilling a culture of preparedness and resiliency. The world also needs to hear that America’s Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a thriving, bipartisan coalition of nine states, is gaining ground and showing other states how to cut carbon pollution in half, while generating billions of dollars for cleaner energy and healthier communities.”

“Climate change poses a significant threat to all of us,” said California Insurance Commissioner Dave

Jones. “Climate change also poses risks to insurers. As California’s insurance regulator, I required insurers to disclose their fossil fuel investments and I asked that they divest from thermal coal because of the significant risk thermal coal could become a stranded asset on the books of insurance companies as consumers, businesses, markets and governments transition away from thermal coal as a source of energy. The most recent results of our survey of U.S. insurers in California’s market show that more insurers are divesting or committing to divest some or all of their thermal coal holdings and are considering the climate-related transition risks to these investments. While there is still much more work to be done by US insurers in this regard, more are moving in the right direction. The California Department of Insurance is pleased to join the California delegation to COP 24. I strongly support California’s efforts to reduce climate change causing greenhouse gas emissions and to improve our

resiliency in the face of climate change.”

“In the absence of federal action, US states have stepped up and accelerated meaningful climate action,” said Craig Ebert, President of the Climate Action Reserve. “States have enacted sensible, equitable, and economically beneficial climate policies, including raising ambitious climate targets, putting a price on carbon, investing in climate-smart infrastructure, and promoting thoughtful transportation and urban planning. States have been at the vanguard of what is possible, and of what must be done to create thriving communities and a prosperous future.”

“We have no time to waste in addressing climate change, so it’s tremendously gratifying

to see that U.S. states are not backing away from the Paris Agreement commitments,”

said Amy Holm, director of Programs and Operations at The Climate Registry. “Through a variety of policy approaches such as transportation, buildings and green energy, states are showing the world that you can reduce carbon while simultaneously growing the economy.”

About the CLIMATE ACTION RESERVE

The Climate Action Reserve is the most experienced, trusted and efficient offset

registry to serve the carbon markets. With deep roots in California and a reach across

North America, the Reserve encourages actions to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG)

emissions and works to ensure environmental benefit, integrity and transparency in

market-based solutions to address global climate change. The Reserve program

promotes immediate environmental and health benefits to local communities and brings

credibility and value to the carbon market. The Climate Action Reserve is a private

501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Los Angeles, California. For more information,

please visit www.climateactionreserve.org.

About THE CLIMATE REGISTRY

The Climate Registry (TCR) is a nonprofit organization governed by U.S. states and

Canadian provinces and territories. TCR designs and operates voluntary and

compliance GHG reporting programs globally, and assists organizations in measuring,

reporting and verifying (MRV) the carbon in their operations in order to manage and

reduce it. TCR also builds GHG MRV capacity in sub-national and national governments,

and is spearheading innovative new projects such as the Water Energy Nexus Registry.

Find out more at www.theclimateregistry.org.