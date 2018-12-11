Elections Commission to Convene on O‘ahu

The Hawai‘i State Elections Commission will meet on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, at 10 a.m. at State Office Tower, 235 South Beretania St., in Honolulu, Room 203.

The commission will receive a status update from the Office of Elections. Additionally, the commission will discuss the evaluation of the Office of Elections for its Biennial Report to the Legislature. The public will also be provided the opportunity to present testimony.

The full meeting agenda is available online.

For more information, contact Jaime Kataoka, secretary to the Elections Commission, at (808) 453-VOTE (8683). Neighbor Islands can call toll-free at (800) 442-8683.