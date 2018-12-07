Hearings on New Fees Proposed at Small Boat Harbors

The Board of Land & Natural Resources (BLNR) voted on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, to approve a proposal by the DLNR Division of Boating & Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) to move forward with public hearings on new proposed fees at small boat harbors.

It’s been nearly 25 years since DOBOR last increased fee amounts for utilities and facilities at State Small Boat Harbors and nearly seven years for mooring fees. The proposal is an effort by DOBOR to align small boat harbor and boating facility fees to reflect current market rates. Included in the proposed fee hikes are mooring, utility, facility, storage, ramp and commercial permit fees. Notices were sent to more than 10,000 affected boaters for informal comments and feedback.

Public hearings will be set for later dates.

Draft rules can be viewed online or at each of DOBOR’s district offices.