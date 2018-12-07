Hawai‘i Forest & Trail Expands to O‘ahu

Some might ask, is there nature on an island with over one million people? Hawaii Forest and Trail answers with a resounding yes. After 25 years of building an acclaimed reputation on Hawai‘i Island, Hawaii Forest & Trail is launching three never-before-offered custom outdoor adventures on O‘ahu. Months and months of research and discovery have led to enlivening tour itineraries that include hidden spots and unique journeys. Travelers to the island of O‘ahu now have the opportunity to forge personal connections with nature—Hawaii Forest & Trail style.

Husband and wife duo Rob and Cindy Pacheco built Hawaii Forest & Trail on a foundation of knowledgeable, professional and well-qualified guides. In 1994, when Hawaii Forest & Trail began offering its first adventures on Hawai‘i Island, Pacheco was “the only guide” for every trip. Since then, a handpicked cadre of guides with strong academic backgrounds in biology, geology, Hawaiian culture and history, and extensive natural history field experience now set the standard. “It’s not enough for the guides to simply ‘know things,’ said Pacheco. “They must also have a passion for Hawai‘i’s natural world and enthusiasm for sharing it.”

Guests who choose Hawaii Forest & Trail’s O‘ahu adventures will discover the passion of the guides who are deeply connected to place. Just ask Chauncy Santiago, an O‘ahu-based guide, who has made the leap over from Hawai‘i Island to work on establishing new Hawaii Forest & Trail adventures.

Santiago says her favorite tour is “Farm to Forest where we have the opportunity to check out an amazing food farm with a heartwarming story of giving back to the community. They like to say they are not only raising organic products, but organic leaders as well.”

Hawaii Forest & Trail O‘ahu makes adventuring effortless with pick-ups in several Waikīkī and Kapolei locations. Guests climb aboard first-class vehicles where they immediately experience O‘ahu from a different perspective.

“Our job is to connect people to this place,” said Rob Pacheco, Hawaii Forest & Trail founder and president. “Whether we go to serene getaways or more populated places, everything we do centers on creating the opportunity for our guests to forge personal connections to the places we go. That’s what Hawaii Forest & Trail has always been about and we are excited to bring our adventures to O‘ahu.”

Hawaii Forest & Trail O‘ahu Adventures

ADVERTISEMENT

Farm to Forest

Experience the local history and culture of O‘ahu through the island’s unique sights, stories and food. This exclusive tour journeys through ancient volcanic landscapes, abundant local farms, and other majestic locations not open to the public.

Great for all ages

Discover layers of geologic and human history that continue to shape O‘ahu’s westside

Experience leading edge community-based Hawaiian agriculture

Taste a farm-to-fork lunch featuring local produce

Hike the uplands of Waianae with exclusive access and take in breathtaking views of Pearl Harbor,

Honolulu and Diamond Head

Honolulu Heights

Get a birds-eye view of O‘ahu and discover how Honolulu’s volcanic past continues to shape and influence life on the island. This scenic tour traverses ancient eruptive sites and majestic mountain forests to reveal the region’s fascinating history.

Summit Diamond Head with our expert guide who brings the mountain’s rich history to life

Recharge with a local-style picnic breakfast

Follow the marching footsteps of Kamehameha’s warriors to the Nuuanu Pali lookout

Get an up-close look at Hawai‘i’s unique biodiversity at the Lyon Arboretum

Family friendly

Birds and Wildlife on O‘ahu

Track native and exotic species from a private access forest reserve high in the Waianae Mountains, to the beaches and wetlands of the coast below. At the beach, seek out O‘ahu’s endangered mammals and reptiles including the Hawaiian Monk Seal and Hawaiian Green Sea Turtle.

Access private lands to visit one of the last habitats of the O‘ahu ‘Elepaio

Bird from high elevation to sea level for a wide range of species and habitats

Pursue seasonal visitors such as the Laysan Albatross, Pacific Golden Plover, and Bristle-Thighed Curlew

Seek rare sea life, including the critically endangered Hawaiian Monk Seal

Hawaii Forest & Trail Vice President Jason Cohn sums up the thought behind expanding to O‘ahu, “O‘ahu is urbanized in many places, yet it’s landscapes are densely populated with incredible and captivating stories. Stories, ancient and contemporary, are waiting to be shared with our visitors. We think O‘ahu has visitors who are looking for authentic, accurate and compelling revelations about place. Our newest tours will share our passion for the natural and cultural history of place and educate visitors to help conserve Hawai‘i’s environment.”

To book any Hawaii Forest & Trail adventure call (800) 464-1993 or locally at (808) 331-8505. Go online or follow Hawaii Forest & Trail on social media to keep up-to-date.