Road Striping Scheduled for Kaneolehua Ave, Dec. 6–13

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation will begin striping Kanoelehua Avenue/Volcano Road in Hilo from the beginning of the road near Kuawa Street to the vicinity of Makalika Street from Dec. 6 to 13, 2018.

Daily work hours—subject to adjustment for traffic conditions—will be between 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

During work hours, the road crew will travel along Kanoelehua Avenue in one lane at a time at a speed of approximately 4 mph.

Motorists should expect delays and travel with caution through the work zone.

All work is weather permitting. Should conditions necessitate changes in the roadwork schedule, the latest information will be posted on the HDOT roadwork page.