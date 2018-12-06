Navy Extends Comment Period on Draft EA

The Naval Special Warfare Command (NSWC) has extended the public comment period for the Naval Special Operations Training State of Hawai‘i Draft Environmental Assessment (EA) until Jan. 7, 2019 to allow the public more time to submit comments.

NSWC prepared the Draft EA to analyze the potential impacts of proposed naval special operations training in the State of Hawai‘i. NSWC invites the public to submit comments on the Proposed Action and alternatives, and the accuracy and adequacy of the Draft EA analysis. Proposed Action:

NSWC proposes to conduct small-unit land and maritime training activities for naval special operations personnel. Training would occur in the nearshore waters and land-based areas on the Island of Hawai‘i, O‘ahu and Kauai, and in nearshore waters (including harbors and bays) of Maui, Moloka‘i, and

Lana‘i.

The purpose of the proposed action is to support small unit intermediate and advanced land, maritime, and air-based training activities for naval special operations personnel.

The Draft EA is available for public review online and at the following locations:

Waimea Public Library, 9750 Kaumuali‘i Hwy., Waimea

Kailua-Kona Public Library, 75-138 Hualalai Road, Kailua-Kona,

Hawai‘i State Library, 478 S. King St., Honolulu

Kahului Public Library, 90 School St., Kahului

Moloka‘i Public Library, 15 Ala Malama Ave., Kaunakakai

NSWC is accepting comments throughout the extended public comment period, which began Nov. 8, 2018, and now runs until Jan. 7, 2019. Written comments may be submitted by email to NFPAC-Receive@navy.mil or by mail to:

Naval Facilities Engineering CommandPacific

Attention: Project Manager, EV21.JZ

258 Makalapa Drive, Suite 100

Pearl Harbor, HI 96860-3134

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments must be postmarked or received online by Jan. 7, 2019, for consideration in the final EA.